Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, the Old Motors Club Malta hosted its first Night Consistency run after many years last Friday.

The event was sponsored by Mercs Performance, local agents of Royal Purple Synthetic Oil.

Thirty-four teams, consisting of a driver and navigator, took part in this event in their classic and vintage cars.

A consistency run is an event in which a driver and a navigator will have to follow a route provided on a roadbook. This is not a race but a timed event as one will have to drive at a specific average speed, normally around 15 miles per hour.

In the freehand drawing, the roadbook will feature landmarks and crossroads one needs to follow to stay on the correct route. Each drawing will also have the numbers of miles or part thereof from the previous landmark.

Along the way, participants will meet a few marshals that will sign the roadbook and write down the time the team arrived at their checkpoint.

Secret marshals will be hidden to make sure that all competitors obey all traffic regulations, like stop signs, give ways, and the wrong direction of approach to a checkpoint.

Gilbert Abela, from Mercs Performance, the sponsors of the event, said that he was impressed with the organisation of Old Motors Club, mainly Anthony Vassallo, Timmy Zammit, and all the marshals. They were also pleased with the collaboration they found from all participants.

Consistency run is a fun and enjoyable event. Those who would like to try such an event in the future can get in touch with Old Motors Club Malta on social media, or via info@oldmotorsclub.com