The United States women's team capped a wonderful 2019 after completing a clean sweep in the individual awards at the 2019 FIFA Best Awards, at the Teatro alla Scala of Milan.

Video: Gianluca Lia

Megan Rapinoe was named the Women's Player of the Year, having the better off fellow USWNT team-mate Alex Morgan and England star Lucy Bronze.

The effervescent midfielder was the highlight of the Women's World Cup, not only for her contribution on the field but also for her backlash with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and for her fight - alongside the rest of the USWNT team - for equal pay.

"I like to talk, I do it all the time - it is part of who I am, I am really luck to have this platform that seems to grow every day and I plan to use it as best as I can," she told Times of Malta.

Ellis bowing out on top

On the other hand, Jill Ellis was awarded the Women's Coach of the Year prize after steering the States to their second straight World Cup title last summer, in France. Netherlands' coach Sarina Weigman and Phil Neville, head coach of England were the other finalists.

Ellis had announced that she would be stepping down from her post after the conclusion of the USWNT's victory tour - two games against South Korea, next month.

Certainly, whoever replaces the English-born coach at the helm of the States will have a big responsibility in maintain this team competitive and successful.

"It was really cool to see numerous players forming the Women's Best XI - I did not know the outcome of the votes before coming here so I was really pleased to see Julie Ertz, Kelly O'Hara, Rose Lavelle, Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in the team."