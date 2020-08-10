Five-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan ended Chinese star Ding Junhui’s world championship dream on Sunday at a Crucible Theatre venue he described as a “morgue” due to the ban on spectators.
The mercurial 44-year-old Englishman won an enthralling high-quality second-round encounter 13-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with three-time champion Mark Williams.
