Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi is leading Our Lady of Sorrows mass at 9.30am from the Ġieżu church in Valletta.

Mass at 5.30pm, followed by the rosary, will be said again at 5.30pm by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Traditionally, the devotion of Our Lady of Sorrows draws thousands of people to the streets to recite the rosary.

