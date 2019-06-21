Orange Is The New Black, one of Netflix’s biggest shows, is ready to come to an end with a brand new season seven set to be released July 26.

"We're looking forward to a strong slate of global content in the second half of the year," the streaming platform said in a recent letter to shareholders, adding, "including new seasons of some of our biggest series, Stranger Things (July 4th), 13 Reasons Why, Orange Is the New Black, The Crown, and La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist)."

Based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same name, Orange is the New Black follows Piper Chapman, a well-off white woman sent to 10 years in prison for selling drugs, as she navigates the criminal justice system. Her upper-class lifestyle is shaken by the women around her who expose her to a reality she is not used to.

The story so far

For six seasons, Piper and her fellow Litchfield Penitentiary Inmates experienced female prison life, from abusive situations with guards to romantic relationships and pregnancies, addiction and police brutality. Season five was entirely dedicated to a prison riot at Litchfield after one of the inmates was murdered by a guard, while season six focused on fallout from the riot, ending with Piper’s early release from prison.

What to expect in season seven

Season seven will follow Piper in the outside world, adjusting to a life of freedom without those who have with time become her closest friends. The season will continue to explore privilege through Piper's character in the new context of her life after prison, with the show comparing her experience in the outside world to that of a Latino character who has also just finished her prison sentence.

“We’re really proud of the long run that Orange Is the New Black had,” said Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “It remains one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. We’re ending on a high note. Keep in mind we own that series and will be distributing it for years to come. We’re already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we’ll talk further with [writer] Jenji [Kohan] about a potential sequel.”