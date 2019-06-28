Over 100 young players, from Malta and abroad, are currently taking part in training stint at the Knowhowsoccer summer camp which is being held at the Melita Football Grounds until August 30

Video: Jonathan Borg

The Summer Camp was organised by football coach Marko Glumac and brought together young players from different countries and continents who trained and learned about football through practical and educational workshops.

In fact, during the camp, the participating players had the opportunity to listen to a number of talks from a number of guest speakers that varied from players, coaches, physiotherapists and nutritionists.

The Knowhowsoccer summer camp will now wrap up with its main event late on this month when it organises a KHS beach soccer tournament for juniors.

The tournament will be held in Birżebbuġa between August 23 and 25 and will see the participation of players from the age groups of 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Eight teams of eight players each will take part in each age category.

For more information one can send an email to marko@knowhowsoccer.com or phone 79325272.