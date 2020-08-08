Long queues crowded pavements along the main thoroughfare in St Paul's Bay on Saturday morning, as people breached social distancing guidelines in an attempt to be served at their local post office.

The queue foe the post office in St Paul's Bay at 8am this morning

Times of Malta readers sent in pictures of footage of long lines starting as early as 7.30am at the MaltaPost outlet on Triq San Pawl in St Paul's Bay, with the queue snaking down the road and winding around corners all the way down to the coast.

Many of those waiting appeared to be closer together than the two-metre distance recommended as safe by public health officials, although others kept a good distance apart.

A St Paul's Bay resident who spoke to Times of Malta said that long queues for the post office had become a common occurrence in the locality. The situation was exacerbated by similar queues regularly forming outside a bank outlet right across the road.

"I would say there was a line of around 200 feet (60 metres), with people queuing in the hot sun and making it difficult for everyone else to use the pavement or reach the other establishments in the road," he said.

"It's a bit difficult to socially distance like this. I feel like these essential outlets could increase their opening hours if they know so many people need to make use of them".

Other residents blamed the lengthy queues on incorrect attempts to deliver government vouchers, forcing people to physically collect the vouchers from t he MaltaPost outlet themselves.

Angela* was one such resident.

She told Times of Malta that she was there to collect her vouchers, which are being delivered as registered mail items.

"A few days ago I noticed the postman dropping our letters off and I went to collect them a few hours later. There was a notification of missed delivery, which I found odd since no one had rung the bell or knocked."

"I didn't think much of it, but when I was in line to collect the vouchers, I was chatting with a few other people who said the same thing had happened to them."

Attempts to contact MaltaPost or the mayor of St Paul's Bay for comment were unsuccessful.

Concerns about the lengthy queues forming in the hot August sun were highlighted by the General Workers' Union pensioners branch earlier this week.

The union branch said that shops and essential services should introduce measures to allow senior citizens and vulnerable people to avoid having to wait in line and suggested extending the validity of government vouchers to beyond the end of September.

Each Maltese resident is receiving €100 worth of vouchers to spend on shops, restaurants or hotels, as part of a government initiative to spur the pandemic-struck local economy.

*name has been changed