Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has brushed off criticism that the former TVM head of news, Norma Saliba, was given a newly created government job only weeks after she was edged out of the newsroom, saying she was selected because she was the most competent person for the post.

Last week, the Culture Ministry announced, with no prior notice, that it was setting up the ‘Centre of the Maltese Language’ with Saliba as its head.

“I go with who I believe has the best competencies to carry out governmental work,” the minister told Times of Malta.

Video caption: Culture Minister Owen Bonnici says Norma Saliba has the “competence” for the government role. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli

“I have faith that Norma Saliba has all the necessary competence, and in fact from the feedback I received, she does. Her role is not an easy one, she has to build this centre from nothing, but I believe Saliba will be doing a good job and providing results.”

According to a legal notice, the centre will serve as the “administrative, organisational and operational organ” of the National Council of the Maltese Language.

According to a press release announcing Saliba’s appointment, she won a journalism award in 2015 for her good use of Maltese. She also served as president of the Institute of Maltese Journalists, the first woman to be nominated to that role.

Yet, plans to set up the new entity were unknown to the council’s chairperson, Olvin Vella.

Vella said he had gotten wind, informally, that Saliba would be assisting with the council’s administration some weeks ago but did not know she would be doing so as the head of a new state entity.

According to the Maltese Language Act (Chap. 470), amendments or regulations to the administration or any function of the council should take place after consultations between the minister and council members.

Part of the Maltese Language Act

When asked why Vella and other council members were unaware of the new entity and Saliba’s appointment, Bonnici said the council had been calling for a centre to be set up for a number of years.

“When I became culture minister, I had a number of meetings with the council, who had asked me to set up the centre,” he said.

“I saw the validity of the centre, and we set up the Centre of the Maltese Language. From what I can see, there have been positive words for the centre and for Saliba, who will be the first executive director and who has the role to build this centre from nothing.”

When pressed on why Vella was not informed about the centre, Bonnici repeated that when the council representatives called for the centre, he had promised his “commitment” to set it up.

“I have no doubt that years will pass, and this centre will be doing important work. I hope that we continue to build on the focus to use the Maltese language and do a lot of good work.”

When asked for details on Saliba’s contract, Bonnici said it followed administrative regulations.

“She has a normal salary in such a career,” he added, repeating that Saliba had an important role in setting up a new entity for the national language.

A copy of Saliba’s contract has been requested.