Education Minister Owen Bonnici chose an unconventional route to deliver his May 1 message on Friday, parodying an infamous scene from the romantic comedy Love Actually.

In a video posted to Facebook, Bonnici heads to his hometown of Żejtun, where his parents still live and, armed with hand-drawn flashcards, a cassette player and the backing track to Tema '79, recreates the "to me, you are perfect" scene from the 2003 film.

In the film, Andrew Lincoln (of The Walking Dead fame) declares his love for Keira Knightley by playing Christmas carols outside her door and describing the extent of his devotion on a set of white signs.

Bonnici's message to his parents is different, but delivered in the same form.

Keeping a socially acceptable distance away from his elderly parents, the minister channelled the film's romantic hero to deliver a heartfelt message of hope on the holiday.

"Mum, dad, since I can't come inside I'm going to speak to you from here," his signs read.

"It's the first of May, I don't think you've ever missed going up to Valletta for the occasion."

His subsequent slides go on to say that the government's duty to families and businesses had remained strong through the strengthening of education and the safeguarding of jobs.

He ends on a chipper note, writing "This dark cloud shall pass, take courage!"

The two-minute clip had been viewed over 11,000 times in the first hour since it was uploaded to Facebook.