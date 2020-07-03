The Planning Authority on Friday gave the green light for the construction of a new rugby and football stadium in Corradino.

The abandoned stretch of land at Corradino will be turned into a football and rugby ground at an investment of €2.6 million, and will include a number of facilities.

The project is in the hands of Projects Malta, which falls under the responsibility of the Tourism Ministry.

“The Planning Authority has this morning given green light for an abandoned stretch of land at Kordin to be turned into a Rugby & Football Stadium. The project is under the responsibility of Projects Plus Limited within the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects,” Hibernians FC announced in a statement.

“Projects Plus Limited will be turning this 15,000 sqm site, into a state of the art stadium in line with all IRB and UEFA Regulations. The stadium will accommodate around 700 spectators.”