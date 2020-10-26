Paceville revellers were shocked into sobriety on Sunday night when a fist fight between two men ended with one of them smashing his car into a vehicle parked nearby before speeding off.

The incident on Triq Santu Wistin was caught on camera by bystanders in a balcony nearby.

Video footage begins with two men, one in black and the other in white, attacking each other in the middle of the road. A couple of other men try to get involved but are held back, while a woman in an orange top tries to break the fight up.

As the two men are separated, the man in white, shirt ripped open, gets into a white BMW together with the woman. The other man involved in the fight is led to a distance away, behind a parked black car.

Within seconds, the BMW driver then smashes into the parked car, reverses and speeds off.

Almost none of the people visible in the video are wearing face masks, in contravention of public health laws.

Police told Times of Malta that they had been alerted to the incident at around 10pm. The BMW driver and an unidentified woman were subsequently hospitalised and treated for slight injuries.

The police said an investigation into the matter is under way.