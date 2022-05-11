A passenger with no flight experience managed to safely land a 14-seat Cessna Caravan light aircraft in Florida on Tuesday after the pilot fell ill.

The passenger had no idea where the plane was when the pilot 'went incoherent.

He managed to contact air traffic controllers who located the plane by radar and managed to guide the passenger to land the plane.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the passenger told air traffic control about 70 miles north of his final destination. “My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

The passenger was praised for having followed instructions 'with great calm'.

The names of the passenger and the pilot have not been released.