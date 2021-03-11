Two passengers on a route bus from Senglea to Valletta hurled expletives and attempted to assault a bus driver on Wednesday.

The footage shows a young woman screaming expletives at the driver, after which her male companion appears to try to hit the driver and rip off a perspex around the driver's seat.

It is unclear what lead to the altercation, footage of which is doing the rounds on Facebook, but the woman tells the driver “now report me if you want, you animal” before pulling the man behind her off the bus.

The incident happened at around 8am on Wednesday at a bus stop in Paola.

A spokesperson for Malta Public Transport said that the incident had been reported immediately and investigations are underway. The driver was unharmed and went about his day as normal.

“Malta Public Transport strongly condemns any attack on our drivers, and this sort of behaviour is not tolerated,” the spokesperson said.

In 2017 a bus driver was the subject of racist abuse, when two men in a van pulled up by his bus in a van at Hompesch Gate in Żabbar. They threw water at the driver through his open window, while letting off a volley of racial abuse based on the colour of his skin.