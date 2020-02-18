A 43-tonne pedestrian bridge was gently installed across Aviation Avenue, Luqa, in a delicate operation early on Tuesday.

The project, being carried out by Infrastructure Malta, will facilitate pedestrian access between Luqa and Gudja and the Institute of Tourism Studies

The steel deck forming the overpass is 34 metres long. The project will be completed by the summer.

Infrastructure Malta is also working on a similar project at Blata l-Bajda.

Gudja tunnels project

The corporation is also planning a major road works project further up from the bridge site to ease traffic flow on the roundabout in Gudja leading to the airport, Birzebbuga, Zurrieq and Kirkop.

The corporation said five bids for the Kirkop Tunnels and Airport Intersection Project, as it is formally known, were submitted by the close of the call for tenders.

The average cost is estimated at €20.8m.

The roundabout could be transformed into a multi-level intersection with two tunnels and a flyover.

Two new tunnels will be bored beneath the roundabout to link the south-and northbound carriageways of Aviation Avenue and Ħal Far road, allowing road users travelling to and from the airport, Birżebbuġa, the Freeport and Ħal Far to bypass the roundabout.

The roundabout will be rebuilt to improve access from Gudja to Għaxaq and northbound traffic flows from Kirkop tunnels to L-Avjazzjoni Avenue.

Above it, a new flyover will bridge the southbound carriageway of Aviation AVenue with L-Ewwel Titjira Road, towards the Kirkop Tunnels. Commuters heading to Kirkop, Mqabba, Qrendi, Żurrieq and Safi will no longer need to go through the roundabout to get to the Kirkop Tunnels.