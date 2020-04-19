David Beckham, Harry Kane and Diego Maradona have teamed up with FIFA to show their appreciation for the efforts of healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video released on the governing bodies’ social media, a list of 50 star-studded names are shown applauding the efforts of those on the front-line amid the #WeWillWin campaign.
The coronavirus has so far led to 158,691 deaths worldwide, bringing football to a complete standstill as sport takes a backseat.
Video: AFP
