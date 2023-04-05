People in the streets of Qormi are split over whether Rosianne Cutajar should have resigned from the Labour Party.

Times of Malta asked people how they feel about her resignation, whether they are comfortable with her representing them as an independent MP and whether they would consider voting for her again if she had to contest the next election on an independent ticket.

Before having been elected to parliament in 2017, Cutajar served as the town’s mayor for five years. She resigned the Labour whip on Monday and yesterday the government gave notice of a motion calling for Cutajar to be replaced on the social affairs committee by Labour MP Randolph Debattista.

We asked the people of Qormi what they think of Rosianne Cutajar. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef/Emma Bonnici

People were generally reluctant to speak their mind on camera about the issue. Many specifically said they would rather not go into politics because they fear consequences, but off camera many of them indicated a sentiment of dissatisfaction with the latest political developments in government.

Many people feel that the publication of the chats was an infringement of Cutajar’s private life and that she should have never been forced to resign over issues that happened in her personal life. Some of them, however, acknowledged that the information revealed in the chats was of public interest and several others went on the record saying that not only did she have a duty to resign, but they expect her to also resign as an MP.

One man, Joe Zammit, said he worked to help Cutajar’s political campaigns in the past but he is starting to regret it. “I would not vote for her again,” he said.

“We elected a socialist government thinking it would work for the workers. But instead we have politicians on both sides pigging out. I’ve lost confidence in all politicians.”

A few people seemed genuinely unaware that Cutajar had resigned. Others said they preferred not to comment because they did not follow the case.

Several voters in Cutajar’s district would still vote for her if she ran as an independent, but others were less convinced when they learned that it meant she would probably not be contesting on the Labour ticket.

A significant number of respondents – a few of whom said they voted Labour in the last election – said they would not vote for her.

Qormi has traditionally been and still is a Labour stronghold, and forms part of the sixth district from which the Labour Party elected four MPs against two of the PN’s in last year’s election.

Here are some of the replies received during the vox pop:

Joe Zammit

Joe Zammit

“I had worked to get her votes and I regret it a little bit now. I’ve lost confidence in all politicians. We elected a socialist government thinking it would work for the workers. But instead we have politicians on both sides pigging out. Today’s politicians are no match for leaders like Dom Mintoff and Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici.”

Dorianne Cauchi

Dorianne Cauchi

“It was not fair to air her private life in public. On the other hand, it’s fair for the people because the chats revealed information that people needed to know. It’s a double-edged sword. But she was right to resign.

“She should have resigned from parliament as well because she must lead by example.

Nicole Brignone

Nicole Brignone

“I don’t see why they had to meddle in her personal life.

“Everybody sends those kinds of messages in their private chats. But I understand she had to resign because they messed with her life too much.”

Robert Mercieca

Robert Mercieca

“Everybody has skeletons in their closet. I don’t believe she should have resigned.

“If she did her job as a politician well, an issue in her private life should not have cost her a political career.”

Paul Saliba

Paul Saliba

“It wasn’t fair on her. She only resigned because people were on her case. I believe those chats are lies. I don’t think she really sent those messages. She wasn’t that kind of woman.”

Lorenza Agius

Lorenza Agius

“The weak are becoming weaker while the politicians feast off our backs.

“She should not only have resigned, but she should have gone to hide somewhere.”

Frances Zammit

Frances Zammit

“I think she should have also resigned from parliament because she will continue to get the salary from parliament.”

Sergio Schiavone

Sergio Schiavone

“It’s the least she could do, don’t you think?”