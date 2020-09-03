Devis Mangia will make his debut as Malta coach this evening when he leads the national team against the Faroe Islands in their opening UEFA Nations League match in Torshavn.

The build-up for Thursday night’s opener has been full of frustration due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which denied the Italian coach the chance of experimenting with his squad as all friendly matches planned had to be scrapped.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta