A collaboration between theatre company Arthaus and the Palace String Orchestra resulted in a promotional ‘quarantine Christmas’ video shot in Valletta.

The actors and the musicians collaborated to create a piece intended to capture the difficulties presented by a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we cannot be with our loved ones as usual this Christmas, our

message is simple.

“This Christmas, make sure no one is truly home alone – a phone call, a text, a video call and even a traditional Christmas card will certainly do the trick,” the creators said.

The Palace String Orchestra will be performing in the upcoming NYE 2021 Valletta Variety Show, a live television show that will be hosted by the Valletta Cultural Agency on December 31.

Arthaus was recently under the spotlight for the Malta premiere of the Addams Family, a musical comedy that was staged in March of this year under the direction of Lucienne Camilleri and Ryan Paul Abela.

It was the company's last performance before the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in Malta.

The video was produced and directed by Neil Grech and coordinated by Neil Zahra. Choreography is by Amy Caruana Dingli, with dancers Dean Ellul, Julia Frendo, Nicholas Aquilina and Mireille Grixti.