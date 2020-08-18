CFR Cluj coach Dan Petrescu was unhappy with the choice of the Centenary Stadium as the venue for Wednesday’s Champions League first qualifying round tie during his pre-match press conference at the Centenary Hall.

The former Chelsea and Romania wingback said that he was not happy with the condition of the pitch at the Centenary Stadium and said that he couldn’t understand how UEFA could allow such European matches to be played on an artificial surface.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta