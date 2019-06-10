The 12th edition of The Pink Fashion Show, a Times of Malta event, was not just a showcase of the latest summer trends, but also a party to remember, where style met sport at the Malta Polo Club on Saturday.



Organised by Malta’s fashion magazine, known for its twice-yearly catwalk shows, Pink transformed the Marsa horse racing track with an over 40-metre catwalk for 30 models to showcase top brands, including Calzedonia, Cortefiel, Gerry Weber, Mexx, Noos, O’hea Opticians, Pedro del Hierro, Samsonite, US Polo Assn by OK Fashion, Vascas and Women’s Secret.



Models were made up by Guerlain at Franks, with a mane-like hairstyle by dsalon in Ibraġġ, wearing shoes by gaudashoes.com.



The event also featured the thrilling final match of the Cawnpore Cup, offering its 750 guests and more, the opportunity to follow the game, while mingling with the fashion crowd on the racecourse, decked out with haystacks and a chic barn-like feel for an elegant equestrian theme.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

They were treated to healthy food by Eeetwell, flowing Häagen-Dasz ice creams, Kinnie and Campari cocktails, Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffees and Nestlé Yes bars, apart from generous goodie bags and plenty of other surprises and gifts, including Guerlain, Lancaster, La Prairie and Trussardi products, during a pre- and afterparty.



A €500 voucher for a shopping spree at the luxury stores of Sicilia Outlet Village, complete with a return flight for two, courtesy of Sharon Travel Sicily, and coach transfers, was also up for grabs.



The popular event, firmly established on the fashion calendar, was supported by Casapinta and Ovation Events and Logistics. Event sponsors included Campari, Coccinelle, Eeetwell, Gasan Zammit Motors Ltd, Go, Häagen-Dazs, Kinnie, L’Allée by Pippa Toledo, Lancaster, La Prairie, Mazda, Nestlé Yes, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Qronfla, Sicilia Outlet Village and Trussardi.