Malta national team coach Devis Mangia insists that it is the team’s performance against the Faroe Islands and Latvia which will show if the side is strong enough to compete, ahead of their first competitive outing in the UEFA Nations League Group D1.

Malta will be playing in the Faroe Islands, on Thursday, before hosting Latvia, on Sunday, with a considerably younger squad, having promoted a number of players from the Under-21 roster.

Mangia’s squad also features Italian defender Enrico Pepe and Teddy Teuma, who is on the books of Belgian second division side Royale Union Saint Gilloise, who acquired Maltese citizenship last week.

