The mayors of Żebbuġ, Mosta and Mqabba are three of the six new faces the Labour Party elected to parliament following the casual elections held to replace those who ceded their seats after being elected on two districts.

Doctor Malcolm Paul Agius Galea was elected in the seventh district, Romilda Baldacchino Zarb in the eleventh, while 27-year-old Omar Farrugia was elected on the fifth district.

Malcolm Paul Agius Galea Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The other new faces are Marsascala deputy mayor Ray Abela, elected on the third district, educator Katya de Giovanni elected on the fourth district and Rebecca Buttigieg, elected on the ninth district.

Katya De Giovanni. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The other seat on the ninth district will be filled by the co-option of Labour Party CEO Randolph Debattista after the party ran out of candidates to contest the casual election.

Rebecca Buttigieg. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Thursday’s casual elections saw the end of the parliamentary career for former MPs Olivier Scicluna, Jean Claude Micallef, and veterans Joe Mizzi and Tony Agius Decelis, who are now officially out of parliament after failing to get elected. Micallef lost the seat to Ray Abela with just 19 votes.

Scicluna thanked those who supported him throughout the journey.

Ray Abela. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Romilda Baldacchino Zarb. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

This was the first casual election to be held electronically and the entire was process was done within 45 minutes as candidates and some of their supporters gather around screens at the counting hall in Naxxar.

Glenn Bedingfield. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Incumbent MPs Rosianne Cutajar and Glenn Bedingfield managed to get elected to parliament after winning the casual elections on the sixth and second districts respectively. Cutajar took the seat vacated by Foreign Minister Ian Borg while Bedingfield took the 2nd district seat ceded by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana. Cutajar had also been elected by casual election in 2017.

Cutajar had been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms when Robert Abela became prime minister in 2020 but was forced to resign a year later after an investigation by the Standards Commissioner found her in breach of ethics when she brokered the sale of a property in Mdina. She denied pocketing any money.

Cutajar was last month found to be in “serious breach” of ethics rules governing the conduct of MPs in the Council of Europe parliamentary assembly.

Times of Malta revealed last year how Cutajar received a €9,000 “gift” from murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, a few weeks after she flew to the Strasbourg assembly to give a speech downplaying 17 Black and other government corruption scandals.

Cutajar left the counting hall soon after the casual election but in a post of Facebook thanked those who supported her and those who never doubted her.

Rebecca Buttigieg. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Buttigieg told Times of Malta she was excited to represent the party in parliament for the first time where she will work hand in hand with Prime Minister Robert Abela to turn Labour 1,000 electoral pledges into 1,000 measures.

Omar Farrugia. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Farrugia said he will remain close to the people as he was during his mayorship. He said he was looking forward to being there for his constituents as a member of parliament. This was the same message of Romilda Baldacchino Zarb who pledged to remain close to the people who elected her into parliament for the first time. She was elected to the seat vacated by Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli.

The four women elected through the casual election raised to seven the number of females elected to parliament on behalf of the Labour Party. Through the gender corrective mechanism, another six female candidates will be automatically granted a parliamentary seat.

Romilda Baldacchino Zarb. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Full list of candidates:

Second Electoral District (seat ceded by Clyde Caruana)

Bedingfield Glenn, Cassar Delia Edward, Grech James, Grech Mark, Mizzi Joseph, Scicluna Oliver and Spiteri Grech Amanda

Third Electoral District (seat ceded by Owen Bonnici)

Abela Raymond, Bugeja Said Alicia Maree Beth Sephora, Cassar Delia Edward, Demicoli Audrey, Grech James, Micallef Jean Claude and Mizzi Joseph

Fourth Electoral District (seat ceded by Christopher Fearne)

Bedingfield Glenn, Conti Herbert, De Giovanni Katya, Scicluna Oliver and Spiteri Grech Amanda

Fifth Electoral District (seat ceded by Robert Abela)

Cutajar Gianluca, Farrugia Omar, Micallef Jean Claude and Sammut Joseph Mario

Sixth Electoral District (seat ceded by Ian Borg)

Agius Galea Malcolm Paul, Apap Meli Sean, Borg Fiona, Cutajar Joseph, Cutajar Rosianne, De Giovanni Katya and Farrugia Omar

Seventh Electoral District (seat ceded by Saviour k/a Silvio Schembri)

Agius Galea Malcolm Paul, Bugeja Said Alicia Maree Beth Sephora, Cachia Naomi and Grima Chris

Ninth Electoral District (seat ceded by Michael Falzon)

Buttigieg Rebecca

Ninth Electoral District (seat ceded by Clifton Grima)

Buttigieg Rebecca (Randolph Debattista co-opted)

Eleventh Electoral District (seat ceded by Miriam Dalli)

Agius Decelis Anthony and Baldacchino Zarb Romilda.