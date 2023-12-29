Strong winds in London left passengers aboard an American Airlines flight clutching their seats as they landed at Heathrow on December 27.

Video footage of the bumpy landing showed the Boeing 777 wobble from one side to the other as it came down, then hopping on the runway as the pilot sought to decelerate.

The dramatic landing was captured by a livestreamer who runs Big Jet TV and regularly films planes landing at the major UK airport during poor weather.

Jerry Dyer can be heard in the footage pleading for the plane to come to a halt.

The high-speed winds were the result of Storm Gerrit, which has whipped up days of poor weather across the UK and Ireland.

According to FlightRadar, the American Airlines flight landed at Heathrow from Los Angeles just one minute behind schedule and took off again to fly to Dallas, US two hours later