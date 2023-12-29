Strong winds in London left passengers aboard an American Airlines flight clutching their seats as they landed at Heathrow on December 27.

Video footage of the bumpy landing showed the Boeing 777 wobble from one side to the other as it came down, then hopping on the runway as the pilot sought to decelerate.

The dramatic landing was captured by a livestreamer who runs Big Jet TV and regularly films planes landing at the major UK airport during poor weather.

Jerry Dyer can be heard in the footage pleading for the plane to come to a halt.

The high-speed winds were the result of Storm Gerrit, which has whipped up days of poor weather across the UK and Ireland.

According to FlightRadar, the American Airlines flight landed at Heathrow from Los Angeles just one minute behind schedule and took off again to fly to Dallas, US two hours later

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.