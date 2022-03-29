The Malta Basketball Association has summoned officials from Hibernians BC and Depiro as the governing body begins an investigation into a men's league match between the two clubs.

Players from both teams are under investigation for their performance and behaviour during the closing stages of Saturday's match and could face disciplinary proceedings.

The president, senior coach and captain of each team is expected to appear in front of the MBA board on Wednesday

Depiro and Hibernians players failed to score a single point in the last six-and-a-half minutes of the match. Video posted to social media showed players passing the ball around aimlessly, refusing to attack the basket or shoot when faced with an open net.

The match was the final one of the regular season and the losing team faced the prospect of facing a weaker team in the playoffs.

Depiro eventually won the game 69-68.

MBA president Paul Sultana has condemned the incident as “a shameful act against all sporting values” and said that both sides appeared to have put the game in disrepute.

Hibernians have since issued a statement denying any wrongdoing.

