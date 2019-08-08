A few weeks after the conclusion of what has been a game-changing Women’s World Cup, the Malta women’s national team will open their European Championship qualifying campaign with a daunting trip to Viborg to face Denmark (kick-off: 6pm).

The national team will embark on a qualifying campaign two years after they just missed out on progressing from the Preliminary Round of the women’s World Cup.

Drawn in Group B along with Denmark, Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia and Israel, Malta will immediately kick start this campaign with one of the most difficult games – away to Denmark.

Mark Gatt’s girls will be up against a team who will be formed by players who in their majority featured in the Euro 2017 final defeat to the Netherlands (4-2).

Still, the Maltese players thrive ahead of such challenges, in particular skipper Dorianne Theuma who is relishing the challenge of facing such strong opponents.

“It is always a pleasure for me to be part of the group for such matches,” Theuma told the Times of Malta.

“We do not always have the opportunity to face opponents of this calibre, so this a challenge that we should embrace because it serves as a learning curve for us.”

Theuma, one of the players who faced Denmark during the 2015 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, explained that it is always difficult to play these teams but on the other hand, it is important to be involved in such matches as they provide an added incentive to the players to work harder and prove themselves.

On a personal level, the midfielder expressed her satisfaction in having the opportunity of being part of the group once again.

“It is always difficult to be called up with the national team, in particular now that there are a lot of new faces,” she said.

Malta players training ahead of their match against Denmark. Video: Gianluca Lia

“Therefore, while I am grateful for the opportunity, I am also willing to continue to learn and improve myself.”

Talking about improvement for Theuma could sound somewhat strange, given she is just nine games away from reaching her 100th cap.

Yet, Theuma, who has won numerous titles at domestic level with Mosta and Hibernians, still strives to benefit from the games and is looking forward to see this new group of players in action in this qualifying campaign.

“It is important for this group of players to start familiarising themselves with these competitions – we can only benefit from playing these international appointments,” Theuma said.

“We have been working together for a long time together now, so it’s time to prove ourselves and try and get the best possible results.”

With the change in the qualifying format, Malta will face teams from different ranking areas.

This means that while Malta might struggle to implement their game against the likes of Denmark and Italy, quarter-finalists in France 2019, Mark Gatt’s side could be able to spring surprises against the other opponents, including Bosnia-Herzegovina who will be Malta’s second opponents in this double-header on September 3.

“In the past, we had the chance to face strong sides and it was always difficult for us,” Theuma, who was also part of the national team when Malta hosted heavyweights England and Spain in the 2011 World Cup qualifiers a decade ago, said.

“Recently, our qualifiers consisted of matches against teams of our same level and while it was still tough, it helped us to start reducing our gap from these teams while achieving positive results.

“At the end of the day, we are striving to represent our country in the best possible way while measure ourselves with all type of teams to see where our recent growth has taken us.”