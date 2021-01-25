Malta is negotiating with the EU to ensure a European-wide shortage of COVID-19 vaccine jabs does not impact the country.

Fielding questions from journalists, Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday said he was “confident” Malta would not be impacted by shortages of the vaccine adding that the country was being pro-active by engaging with EU bodies on the matter.

“We are working hard to ensure we reach our vaccination targets,” he said.

Abela was speaking after a lengthy cabinet meeting, which, among other things, discussed the rollout of the vaccine. Abela said that during the meeting, decisions were taken to ensure Malta was not impacted.

A number of European countries are growing increasingly frustrated with delays in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Earlier this month, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca told EU officials in Brussels that production problems will result in a substantial cut in deliveries. That announcement came just days after Pfizer said it would deliver fewer vaccines than planned to the EU this month, blaming changes in manufacturing processes.

News of the delays has infuriated the European Commission and member states. EU Council president Charles Michel has not ruled out legal action against the pharmaceutical firms while Italy has said it intends to sue Pfizer.

Malta began inoculating so-called ‘frontliners’ after the first doses arrived on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday Health Minister Chris Fearne said the Central Procurement Unit at Mater Dei Hospital, responsible for securing vaccine doses, is working tirelessly to ensure the country has enough vaccines to inoculate all citizens.

Malta began with a slow rollout of the vaccine, however efforts are set to be ramped up over the coming weeks and increased tenfold from 2,000 people a week to 20,000.

The government said it plans to secure herd immunity by the summer of 2021.