Restaurants will reopen on Friday and people may gather in groups of up to six, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Monday.

The government is also giving the green light to barbers and hairdressers as well as non-contact sport.

Abela told a press conference that he was speaking with a great sense of satisfaction.

"I am proud that we can cautiously celebrate the success of this country and its united people in the face of an unprecedented crisis," he said.

He said the country had been well prepared for the pandemic.

"From Friday the country can start to return to normality," he said. "The emergency can never become the normality," he added.

He said he was especially pleased that the decisions he was announcing would not be a compromise between the economy and health. Medical evidence showed clearly that the logical step forward was to gradually ease measures. Health always came first, but one could now take more steps towards a return to normality.

The restrictions announced on and after March 7 had been needed for the country to safely reach the current stage. The decisions being taken now were aimed to continue to improve the people's quality of life. This would be a batch of decisions to hopefully be followed by another batch within a few days.

He said the prudent opening of establishments he was announcing would not mean a return to what there was before the outbreak.

Need to overcome fear

But he appealed to the public to overcome fear. Ultimately, he said, once the decisions were announced, it was up to the people whether or not to go to restaurants or hairdressers.

But one could not keep the country closed when the medical facts showed. "Decisions cannot be motivated by fear, but by facts," he said.

One could say all was passed, he said, but the management of the pandemic in Malta had been 'exceptional' thanks to all the people's efforts.

Abela stressed that protocols and guidelines needed to be followed at the establishments which would reopen. The emphasis, he said, would be on education rather than fining people who broke the rules. This was a method which had been successful in the past weeks.

Abela said facts showed that the first easing of restrictions, on May 4, had been successful and he wished to thank everbody for that. The country, he said, had taken correct decisions. "We did this because we consulted and discussed," he said.

He said he looked forward to coming before the people again in a few days to announce a further easing of measures.

Success achieved thanks to sacrifices

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the risk of a tsunami overwhelming the health system had been managed and turned into a stream thanks to early action and hard work. Malta had managed to control the pandemic. This was down to the sacrifices of the people who stayed at home, the businesses community who took loses, the elderly who could not leave their homes, and the front-liners who faced the crisis.

He announced that more non-COVID health services would now be resumed from Friday including reopening of diabetic clinics, cardio clinics and well-baby clinics. Health offices will also reopen and there will be an increase of mental health services in the community.

At Mater Dei, there will be an increase in outpatient appointments and imaging services. There will be an increase in surgeries including ophthalmic cases, and IVF services will be resumed.

Partners will be able to join women in deliveries.

Gatherings up to six allowed

The number of gatherings in public spaces is being raised from the current four to six but as far as possible, social distancing must be observed.

In the cultural sector, cinemas in the open may open.

Individual non-contact sport will be allowed from Friday, such as diving and tennis.

Sports training of up to six people can also take place outside.

It had also been decided that funeral masses can resume from Friday although the number of people will be restricted. More details will be announced.

As of Friday, restaurants may reopen but tables cannot have more than six people and there will need to be a certain distance between tables. Preferably, tables will put tables outside rather than inside.

Hairdressers, barbers and beauticians may also reopen, with restrictions to protect staff and clients.