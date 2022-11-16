The beating of a man by two Transport Malta enforcement officials, exposed in footage published on Tuesday, was "reprehensible" and "disgusting", Robert Abela said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister condemned the violence 'in the harshest way possible' and said he expected the country's institutions - including the police, who are investigating the incident - to bring those responsible to justice.

Robert Abela reacts to the incident. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Asked whether he was concerned about another scandal hitting the transport agency, Abela said he would be more concerned if any institutions turned and looked the other way.

On the other hand, the matter was being investigated by the police as well as by Transport Malta through an internal investigation, he said.

The incident happened on October 26 on Qormi Road, Marsa.

The victim is believed to have been a motorist who was stopped for drink driving. Despite lying on the ground with outstretched arms, the man is punched around the head and other parts of his body before other officials step in to restrain them.

Times of Malta revealed on Wednesday that one of the TM officials filmed punching the motorist has worked as an election canvasser for Ian Borg.

Rene Antonelli was caught on camera running towards the man and punching him in the head in the video that has shocked the country.

The other official seen assaulting the motorist has been identified as Ivan Cassar. Both have been suspended from their jobs.

Antonelli's Facebook page, which has since been shut down, is littered with photographs of him at various public and family events with Borg, the former Transport Minister. Borg was made minister for Foreign Affairs in March. In one picture, the Rabat native and keen motorcyclist is sporting a t-shirt with the words 'Ian Borg' printed on it.

Contacted for comment, Borg said he had nothing to say.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia on Tuesday condemned the incident.

It is the latest scandal to rock Transport Malta.

Separately, three Transport Malta officials are currently facing charges linked to a driving theory test corruption case dating back to 2020.

At least one unnamed minister has been linked to the case through testimony in court.