The PN Administrative Council on Monday night unanimously backed party leader Bernard Grech after he denied allegations by former MP Jason Azzopardi that he had met relatives of Yorgen Fenech and discussed a possible pardon in return for a donation,

Fenech is awaiting trial for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Speaking at midnight at the end of a meeting of the council, Grech said the allegations were very serious and he had categorically denied them as soon as they were made.

“First of all I cannot grant a pardon to anyone, and I did not discuss such a possibility with anyone,” Grech said.

He pointed out that on Sunday, soon after the allegation surfaced, the Administrative Council gave Azzopardi 24 hours within which to back his claims with evidence before the party’s disciplinary board.

But on Monday Azzopardi resigned from the party and said in a Facebook post that the possible pardon was discussed early in December with two relatives of Yorgen Fenech on the sidelines of a lunch with some six businessmen which Grech attended.

“No evidence was presented, and today, on the basis of my categorical denial, the administrative council unanimously confirmed its confidence in me,” Grech said.

He also denied receiving any donation from Fenech's relatives, and said that in any case, whenever donations were received he always made sure that it is somebody else who receives them.

“I never discussed the pardon with anyone and did not receive any donation, personal or for the party,” he reiterated.

Asked if this meant that Azzopardi was lying, Grech said anyone could reach his own conclusions, but the former MP had been given the opportunity to present his case and this had not happened.

Grech said he saw no reason for the process for the confirmation of the party leader to be delayed because of this issue.

He said he deeply regretted this controversy. He felt like a father who did not want to lose anyone or see anyone hurt within his family, but this was a political party where the members had to follow the rules, he said.