The Nationalist Party is proposing a 20 per cent reduction in charging tariffs for electric vehicles, which will see the current rate of 13c go down to 10c5 per unit for night time charging, party leader Bernard Grech said during a political activity on Sunday.

“We will continue coming up with new proposals for the environment because our party is for the environment and we believe that it can be crucial for the future of our country,” Grech said in an address at party headquarters.

“We want to help people who are looking to make the switch to electric vehicles and encourage those who already have.”

Grech added that the party will also work to improve take up of a government scheme to install battery storage for pv panels, for those whose feed-in tariff contract had expired.

'Government must stop politicizing Air Malta'

Grech appealed to the government to make delivering state aid to Air Malta a priority as the national airline will be crucial in restoring the tourism sector once the industry is able to operate safely again.

Earlier on Sunday, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that Air Malta is making losses of over €170,000 daily and that a plan for state aid for the national airline will run into the “tens of millions of Euros” to keep the carrier running.

A plan for state aid is expected to be presented to the European Commission next month.

“Saving Air Malta is crucial because we have to make sure that, when the pandemic passes, tourists still have the best accessibility to our country and in turn will continue to boost the tourism industry,” Grech said.

“I implore the government to make every effort for state aid to Air Malta to be approved by the EU, as the EU has done for other national airlines in similar situations. The PN will be at the forefront of this effort, even through its MEPs who will work with the government to ensure this confirmation,” Grech said.

“That being said, the government also has a duty to stop politicising Air Malta and learn that it is an important tool, and as the national airline, it should be kept out of partisan squabbles.”

‘We are asking you to trust us’

Grech said that the Nationalist Party was still undergoing a renewal at various levels of its structure. He said the party was enriched as it attracted capable people who had their finger on the pulse of the country and who were ready to move forward and pull the same rope.

He took a dig at Prime Minister Robert Abela’s ‘Team Malta’ rallying cry for national unity, criticising the government for preaching unity when it had allowed injustice to fester in other areas.

“We can only move forward with open arms, if we close our hands and our hearts we cannot be a team,” Grech said.

“Prime minister, I have been asking you to sit down with me and discuss the future of our country for months, but you have decided to walk this path alone.”

Grech said that ‘Team Malta’ for the PN meant a country that rewarded people on their merit and talent and not on who they know. It meant speaking honestly with the people, being fair and eradicating injustice, while taking care of the most vulnerable and strengthening community values.

“We are asking you for your trust because we can lead this country forward as we have done in the past. I pledge that my leadership will elevate Malta with honesty and fair politics,” he said.