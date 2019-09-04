A suspected poacher will be prosecuted in the coming days after a concerned citizen who confronted him on camera passed on the footage to the police, Times of Malta can report.

In the footage, sent to Times of Malta, a hunter is seen in his van driving away from the scene of the incident after allegedly shooting at protected species.

Watch: A civilian confronted the hunter and shot a video with his phone.

He had allegedly been shooting at protected collared doves on Wednesday in Mellieħa near the Red Tower.

In the footage the concerned citizen can be heard telling the hunter that he shouldn't be shooting in the area.

The resident called upon the Mellieħa community police giving them details who then passed the matter on to the Administrative Law Enforcement section of the police to investigate further.

Police sources on Saturday confirmed that the ALE had investigated the matter and would be issuing charges against the hunter in the coming days.

Not only are collared doves protected, but the hunter was also believed to have been shooting dangerously close to a residential area.

He was also hunting within the Għadira Bird Sanctuary which stretches from the Għadira reserve up until the Red Tower.

In the video, the hunter is dismissive of the resident, but does admit to having shot at "a dove".

Just last month, hunters shot at a flock of protected Greater Flamingos which landed in Malta.