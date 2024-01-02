Police are investigating a video that shows a man being chased, kicked and beaten by a group of Paceville bouncers outside a nightclub.

The footage was published by Lovin Malta, with eyewitnesses telling the site that it happened on New Year's Eve.

It shows five security guards attacking the man, stomping on his face and hitting him with what appear to be retractable batons.

The victim is seen lying motionless on the ground and cradling his head as the bouncers kick him repeatedly. Horrified onlookers stand motionless as the beating continues.

Video: Lovin Malta

“I only witnessed him running away from the bouncers but when they caught him he didn’t resist at all and yet they held him and beat him up. This is all I know, I didn’t see where he ran from or why it happened,” one of the witnesses told Lovin Malta.

The incident was filmed outside the Club Class strip club. However a spokesperson told Times of Malta that the venue was closed on New Year's Eve and that the bouncers were not hired by them.

Police are investigating.