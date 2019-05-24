US singer songwriter Bebe Rexha has inadvertently introduced her 8.7 million Instagram followers to the Labour Party’s historic anthem.

The musician, who is in Malta to perform during Tuesday’s Isle of MTV concert, spent Monday relaxing aboard a cabin cruiser in the searing July heat.

She posted an Instagram story of her day out in which she and her companions can be seen sunning themselves and jumping into the cool blue sea as radio hits played on the boat speakers.

One of the video clips, however, had an altogether different soundtrack: Mary Spiteri’s PL anthem, which Bebe Rexha’s companions can be seen dancing along to.

American singer Bebe Rexha shared a video of her team dancing to the Labour Party anthem

It is the second time in as many years that Isle of MTV performers have found themselves dipping their toes in Maltese partisan politics.

In 2018, Paloma Faith had reportedly refused to give an interview to Labour-owned ONE TV due to its political affiliations.

When reporters asked about that rumour, the singer was cut off by concert organisers. A Malta Tourism Authority representative later said the claim was “purely speculative and baseless”.