Pope Francis took the catamaran to head to Gozo on Saturday afternoon, as he continues his two-day apostolic journey on the islands.

The journey was reminiscent of the only other time a pope visited Gozo. On May 25, 1990, Pope John Paul II had similarly visited Gozo and celebrated mass at the Ta’ Pinu sanctuary.

On Saturday, Francis had lunch at the Apostolic Nunciature in Rabat, where he will also spend the night.

But the 85-year-old pontiff hardly had any time for rest before he hopped on his official car again to head for Gozo.

He left the Nunziature just before 3.30pm and headed for Valletta, where the Virtu catamaran Maria Dolores was waiting for him.

The catamaran does not have scheduled trips for Gozo and there was no suitable mooring for it in Mġarr, which led the authorities to build a custom-made, concrete ramp, especially for this occasion.

In Gozo, Francis is expected to be driven in his official car all the way to Victoria, where he will take his popemobile to Ta’ Pinu, passing through cheering crowds.

The pope made a remarkable speech earlier at the Palace in Valletta urging Malta to fight corruption and land speculation.