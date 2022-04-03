Pope Francis made it an "unforgettable experience" in more ways than one for a newly wed couple on Saturday evening when he stopped to bless them on his way through Mellieħa with his motorcade.

Danielle Cuschieri and Matthew Borg had just tied the knot when they left their venue in their wedding clothes to cheer the pope as he passed by on his way back from Gozo.

The pope must have been quick to spot them among the hundreds of other people who lined the street.

As his car approached, it slowed down, Francis rolled down his window and took Matthew's hand.

Their wedding videographer, Ernest Vella, captured the moment.

Matthew kissed the Pope's hand and shared a quick word, just before security came rushing up to pull people away.

Other bystanders screamed and shouted as the Pope's car drove on.

On Sunday morning, Matthew shared the few precious words of advice Pope Francis had given him.

Matthew Borg, the lucky groom, shared his experience of meeting Pope Francis on Sunday morning. Photo: Facebook/Matt Borg

"Have the courage to be truly happy!"

"Tnks Bergoglio... you're a legend," Matthew posted.

Earlier on Sunday, thousands of people gathered at the Granaries in Floriana for the Papal mass, one of the highlights of Pope Francis' two-day visit to Malta.