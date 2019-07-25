Updated 5.55pm

Potholes are ubiquitous on Maltese roads. But a video clip uploaded on social media showing three gaping holes in the road leading to Nadur in Gozo have sparked alarm and later led to the partial closure of the road.

The video shot on Sunday and posted by Mario Zerafa on Facebook shows three potholes in the asphalt in Triq ir-Ramla, which overlooks a valley down to Ramla Bay on the outskirts of Nadur.

Upon closer inspection, the depth of the hole shows there is no underlying support, posing potentially dangerous consequences for vehicles driving past. Witnesses told Times of Malta there are three gaping potholes in the space of 15 metres.

A section of the sidewalk also appears to be caving in.

Nadur mayor Edward Said weighed in on the online discussion and said the potential hazard had been reported to the authorities several times.

Police were seen on the scene shortly after the story was reported. Photo: Diana Cacciottolo

"It is collapsing like many others in Nadur. Central government responsibility," he said.

Readers expressed alarm at the size of the pothole, with some comparing it to a potential sinkhole about to cave in.

Shortly afterwards, police were seen on the spot inspecting the potholes with torches, as they stopped vehicles from driving directly over them. Later, a section of the road was closed to traffic.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said ministry officials were duly alerted to take the necessary action.

"The condition of roads in Gozo is the consequence of years and years of neglect and that is why with Proġett Għawdex we are doing a number of road works concurrently to address this issue," the minister said.

Gozo MP Chris Said pointed out that hundreds of vehicles use the road daily, especially those heading towards Ramla Bay, as well as residents living in the Tal-Ħali area.