English Football League chairman Rick Parry has praised Liverpool and Manchester United for “showing leadership” after they came up with a radical plan to overhaul the Premier League that he believes will benefit the whole game.
The controversial “Project Big Picture” includes proposals to reduce the Premier League from 20 to 18 teams and abolish the League Cup and Community Shield.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us