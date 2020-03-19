President George Vella in a televised address to the nation on Thursday thanked all care-givers on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus and urged everyone to follow directives issued by the health authorities.

He also expressed solidarity with patients, saying they are in good hands.

“In these difficult times I’d like to deliver a message of hope, responsibility and solidarity. If we collaborate with the directives we will overcome this chapter sooner. The directives they are giving us are designed for the ultimate benefit of all the people, and must be observed without exception,” he said.

The president urged listeners to help the elderly in particular, by phoning them or doing their shopping, for example.

Vella's address was in Maltese but he turned to English to specifically speak to non-Maltese living and working in the country. He assured them that “we are all in the same boat” and that as part of our extended family, their health was also a priority. He urged them to observe the directives issued by the health authorities and take all the necessary measures to keep themselves and others safe.

“We are all in this together, and your actions can go a long way in ensuring that we get over this chapter the soonest possible,” he said.

Turning to the economic repercussions of COVID-19, Vella said measures were being taken so that the burden is not shouldered by the weakest. “Nobody will be left alone,” he said.

"With determination, discipline, solidarity and God's help, I am confident we will recover and continue where we left off," the president said.