Joachim Loew’s 14-year reign as Germany head coach is under pressure after his side’s run of poor results continued Tuesday as they had to come from two goals down to limp to a 3-3 draw against Switzerland in the Nations League.
Germany have drawn four of their last five games - surrendering the lead on three occasions - to leave them second in their Nations League group behind Spain.
