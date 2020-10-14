Joachim Loew’s 14-year reign as Germany head coach is under pressure after his side’s run of poor results continued Tuesday as they had to come from two goals down to limp to a 3-3 draw against Switzerland in the Nations League.

Germany have drawn four of their last five games - surrendering the lead on three occasions - to leave them second in their Nations League group behind Spain.

