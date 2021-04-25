Restaurants and snack bars will reopen in two weeks' time, Prime Minister Robert Abela said at a press conference on Sunday.

Speaking at a a press conference on the COVID-19 situation, a day before non-essential shops and services reopen after a seven-week shutdown, the prime minsiter revealed plans for another easing of restrictions.

The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday will also see groups of up to four people allowed in public – up from two – and four households can gather in private residences, also doubling from two.

At the opening of his press conference, the prime minister said the country had managed to keep the number of people infected by COVID-19 under control. The situation in the hospital is a very good one.

That means that as planned and already announced, a number of measures will be eased as from tomorrow, Abela said,

More measures will be relaxed on May 10 as follows:

Contact sport training to be resume.

Non contact sport to resume without spectators.

Extra curricular events to resume

Open markets to resume

Restaurants and snack bars to reopen up to 5pm.

Restrictions on travel to Gozo to be lifted

The prime minister said he was optimistic because Malta was attacking the virus with the vaccine while protecting through restrictions.

He said that in the coming days the government will announce target measures to help people more.

And in the coming weeks the government will also issue consumer vouchers to boost the economy.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said protocols by the health authorities had to be followed as measures were eased.

This week, he said, was globally, the worst week of COVID-19. Just yesterday, almost 1 million new cases were detected. The pandemic around the world was at its worst.

Over the past 24 hours Malta had 25 new cases and the positivity rate was very low at 1.8 per cent.

Mater Dei Hospital, where we had over 140 virus patients in March, there were now 35 including three in ITU. Another four were in the ITU but they were not positive.

"Although the pandemic is still here, the situation in Malta is under control. Our decision to ease measures some weeks ago was a good one because numbers remained low," Fearne said. He warned, however, that measures could be re-imposed if protocols were not observed and cases increased.