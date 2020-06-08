The wage subsidy for the sectors most affected by the economic impact of Covid-19 will be retained up to September, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Monday.

Abela said the €800 per worker per month wage subsidy will be retained till September for sectors worst affected by the consequences of Covid-19: tourist accommodation, travel agencies, language schools, organisers of mass events and air transport.

As of July, other sectors currently receiving the €800 a month subsidy will see it reduced to €600 and retained till the end of September.

Businesses which have seen their doors reopened will drop to the so-called Annexe B of eligible companies, receiving a wage subsidy of €160 per worker per month between July until September.

The announcement was made at a press conference themed: A better tomorrow.

Abela said that pensioners who also worked, as well as students who also had a job affected by the virus crisis, would also be eligible for a wage supplement till September.

Electricity tariffs for businesses affected by the impact of Covid-19 will be cut by 50% in July, August and September through a reduction of excise duty up to a maximum of €1,500 per applicant in a measure which will cost the government €30 million.

Rent for the same businesses will be subsidised up to €2,500 over the same three months for the same businesses. The schemes will apply for businesses currently listed in what are known as Annexes A and B of the wage subsidy scheme operated by Malta Enterprise.