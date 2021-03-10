The government has ordered all non-essential shops and services as well as schools to close amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Robert Abela in a press conference also announced that:

All restaurants and ancillary services in hotels will close and only room service will be provided;

Closure of non-essential shops and services including hairdressers and barbers, beauty shops and clothes shops.

Crossings to Gozo will be limited to essential travel;

Groups are being limited to four from the current six;

All sports activities are banned.

Pools, cinemas, museums, wedding receptions and religious activities banned except funerals;

Non-urgent surgery to be postponed.

Religious activities including Masses stopped except funerals.

The measures apply until April 11 and business establishments that are being ordered to close will benefit from the wage supplement.

The schools closure starts on Monday and teaching will revert online.

In his remarks, the prime minister said this was an unprecedented situation all over the world and measures had been changed on the basis of needs and results.

The past days presented new challenges because of the new virus variant. More than 60% of the new cases were a result of the new, more contagious variant.

However, it was heartening to note that the vaccines were working.

He said that the purpose of the new measures is to ensure that medical facilities can cope with the situation, help curb the spread of infections and improve current vaccination capacity.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said the surge in COVID-19 cases was due to the so-called UK variant of the virus, but there had been no new cases of other variants.

He said that three COVID ITUs are open at Mater Dei Hospital and another has been prepared. If needed, a fifth ITU is on stand-by. This excludes the normal ITU, the Gozo ITU and the children's ITU.

The minister thanked all medical staff and said from Saturday non-urgent surgeries will be suspended so that staff can focus on COVID cases.

The minister said almost 110,000 first doses of the vaccine had been administered, covering almost 17 per cent of the population. More than 8% had received the second jab. This was by far the highest rate in the EU.

82% of those aged over 80 had received the vaccine, along with 55% of vulnerable people. Vaccination had no started of those between 60 and 79 years of age.

The target had always been to achieve herd immunity by the end of September, he said. That target had now been moved forward by five weeks.

Other restrictions, announced over the past months and weeks, remain in force, including:

• Closure of all restaurants, bars and other catering establishments other than for take-aways;

• Mandatory wearing of masks in all public spaces, inside and out;

• Groups in houses may consist of members of not more than four households;

• A ban on boat parties;

• Hospital visiting suspended.

The new measures are similar to those announced in March last year, when the first cases of COVID-19 were detected. The school closure had lasted till the end of the scholastic year in June.

When replying to questions, the prime minister said no need was seen to change restrictions affecting the port and airport since few passengers were travelling.

Fearne said that while non-urgent operations were being suspended, other medical services, such as screening services, would be retained.

Pressure for new measures

The government had been under pressure to take new measures, with teachers calling for a closure of schools and the Malta Employers' Association warning that unless new measures were taken immediately, there was a risk that the tourism industry would suffer another poor summer. Unions and organisations in the health sector have called for new restrictions in order to avoid the risk of health services being over-run.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech earlier on Wednesday urged the government to declare a national health emergency, handing more decision-making power to the health authorities.



