Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday would not comment on the possibility that a general election will be held in March, saying only that "it will be over by June".

The strong possibility of a March election emerged after Times of Malta revealed on Tuesday that Pope Francis will be visiting Malta on April 2 and 3. The pope does not visit countries during an electoral campaign.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

A general election must be held on a Saturday, and March 12 has emerged as the most likely date. March 5 is too early in terms of the electoral process, March 19 is a public holiday and March 26 would be too close to the papal visit. A March 12 election would require the Prime Minister to ask the president to dissolve parliament early in February, a move which will coincide with the relaxation of controversial COVID-19 measures requiring the production of vaccination certificates for entry to many venues.

March is, however, not Abela's only option. He could announce the election on May 1, during the annual Labour festivities and hold the election in June.