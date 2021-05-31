The prime minister and the minister of health are holding a press conference, a day before Malta officially opens the tourist season and as preparations are ramped up for the issuing of vaccination certificates.

Tuesday will also see language schools reopening for in-class lectures, the lifting of mask-wearing restrictions on beaches and pools and the go-ahead for seated weddings with 100 people inside and 300 outside.

The tourist sector. although never officially closed this year, was severely limited by COVID-19 restrictions which are now being gradually eased.

The next step in the easing of restrictions will follow on Monday next week (June 7) when bars, clubs, cinemas and theatres will reopen, restaurants will be able to allow six people at table (instead of the current four), contact sports will resume and groups of six will be permitted in public (up from four).

