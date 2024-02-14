Dashcam footage from a car on a busy Florida highway has shed light on a deadly plane crash that killed two people.

The footage shows the private jet on a downward trajectory before crashing onto the interstate highway, skidding and bursting into a cloud of black smoke as it crashes.

Other video of the incident shows the plane in a ball of flames after smashing into a concrete wall.

Five people were aboard the Bombardier Challenger 600 plane when it crashed. Two of them, its pilot and co-pilot, died in the crash. One other crew member and two passengers survived.

The driver of the car involved sustained minor injuries.

An eyewitness told CNN that the plane clipped the top of a pickup truck, taking its roof off and causing it to flip over. The driver walked out of the vehicle and looked ok, she said.

US media reported that the plane’s pilot had reported an emergency to air traffic control shortly before the crash. The plane had departed from Ohio and was due to land in Naples, Florida, close to where it crashed.