Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel defended his 400 million euro strike force of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after they were unable to find a way past Bayern Munich in their 1-0 Champions League final loss on Sunday.
PSG’s Qatari owners spent a combined 402 million euros ($474m) on the pair in 2017 to win this competition.
