Pupils at a school in Gozo have been filmed trying to concentrate in class while noisy construction work takes place right outside.

The Malta Union of Teachers released the footage of Gozo College Middle School in Victoria, which it says is sandwiched between two massive projects.

It threatened to take industrial action unless construction work is stopped during school hours.

The union said the noise from a sports complex project was "unbearable" and that there are serious health and safety issues.

Heavy machinery is stationed centimetres away from students and educators in classrooms, the union said.

It argued that pupils and teachers cannot hold conversations in corridors, let alone concentrate on lessons in classrooms.

Students and educators should not be put at risk and everything has to be done to protect and safeguard everyone at the school, it said.



The union said it was advising members at this school to report to work at the neighbouring senior school on Monday unless the works are stopped during school hours.

Earlier this month, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of a new primary school at Gozo as part of a project that involves the expansion and modernisation of the middle school.