Unity in diversity was the central theme of a celebration held at St Paul’s Missionary College, Rabat, last Thursday, presided over by college rector Fr Clinton Farrugia, MSSP, to conclude a project marking the 10th anniversary of the Junior School.

The landmark was sealed with the unveiling of a mural composed of over 300 artistic drawings by all the pupils of the Junior School which were brought together in the project held in collaboration with Arts Council Malta. The drawings, which when put together form the map of the world, present the pupils’ view of life on earth as they see it. MSSP Superior General Fr Mark Grima unveiled and blessed the mural.

Notwithstanding the distinct views, it is in such diverse ways that the world comes together

Over the past months, the pupils have also been exposed to various missionary and voluntary experiences shared by members of the Missionary Society of St Paul, as well members of staff who had visited other countries and encountered different realities abroad.

During the inauguration, Marlon Chircop, an artist who helped the pupils express their thoughts and views in art, spoke about the concept behind the mural. He also referred to the pupils’ engagement to draw upon their artistic talent, adding that notwithstanding the various distinct views they presented, it is in such diverse ways that the world nonetheless comes together and unity overcomes differences.

A video summing up the inauguration, accompanied by the original song composed and performed by Fr Bernard Falzon MSSP and Luke Cucciardi

Some pupils also shared their own experience of contributing to the project, thereby giving the audience a better understanding of the pupils’ involvement.

The occasion coincided with the visit to Malta of MSSP brothers and lay members from the MSSP’s missions abroad, who also took part in the celebration.

A song was written and composed by college chaplain Fr Bernard Falzon, MSSP, and Luke Cucciardi, purposely to mark this celebration. It conveyed the message to the school community that although each person is different, they can be united if, in a spirit of brotherhood, and in the light of MSSP founder Joseph De Piro, their hearts are more Christ-like and they follow him wherever they are called. It was performed by the pupils and members of staff.

The mural project was carried out in collaboration with the Arts Council Malta using 300 drawings by current St Paul’s Missionary College Junior School pupils. Artist Marlon Chircop (fourth from left) with the junior school senior leadership team (from left) James Aquilina, Adrian Zahra, Magdalen Cucciardi, Deborah Galea Cornish and Fr Clinton Farrugia MSSP. Marlon Chircop, the artist responsible for the project. Superior General Fr Mark Grima, MSSP (third from left), with previous rectors (from left) Fr Bernard Mangion, MSSP, and Fr Gerard Bonello, MSSP, and current rector Fr Clinton Farrugia, MSSP (right). College Chaplain Fr Bernard Falzon, MSSP (left) and Luke Cucciardi composed and performed a song capturing the meaning of the mural. A number of MSSP lay members from other missions currently visiting Malta on a two-week programme together with other MSSP Fathers. Guests and other MSSP lay members together with students attending the inauguration of the mural. All junior school pupils gathered to celebrate their work and the completion of the mural project. Junior school pupils singing to theme song.