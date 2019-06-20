The Times of Malta held a Q&A with Bjorn Vassallo during which he gave his views on the challenges he expects to be facing if he is to be elected as president of the Malta FA, namely to introduce a clear strategy that will help the local governing body to achieve its objectives.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The former MFA secretary general also gives his position on what needs to done to provide local clubs a more solid administrative platform and also emphasises on the importance of having a good governance practice in clubs to safeguard them from individuals who could try and take advantage of local clubs.

Vassallo also speaks about the club's Premier League format and his ideas on how reviving the local competitions, including a possible change to the current calendar.

The former MFA CEO also talks about his idea of forming a Fondazzjoni Inhobb il-Futbol and also his plans on renovating the National Stadium to offer a better match-experience to local fans.