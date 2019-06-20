The Times of Malta held a Q&A with Dr Bonett during which he gave his views on the challenges he expects to be facing if he is to be elected as president of the Malta FA, namely to change the mentality in the Maltese football fraternity.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The former MFA vice-president also gives his position on the current Premier League format and the proposal of opening the foreigners’ quota in Maltese football to an open market.

He also speaks about his views on the effect of turning top-flight clubs into a professional organisations on lesser-tier teams and discusses the yearly proposal of chaning the football calendar to boost the Maltese teams’ chances of being competitive in UEFA club competitions.

The former MFA Head of Legal Office also says that putting the clubs at the top of his agenda is only strengthening hte MFA and also discusses his strategy for Maltese football.